Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty going to Bollywood?

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka impressed the urban audience. Naveen’s comic timing and Anushka’s charm are the major assets for this emotional entertainer. P Mahesh directed the film and UV Creations bankrolled it. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will soon be remade in Bollywood.

Top production houses Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions are in the race to acquire the Hindi remake rights of the film and the discussions are currently going on. More details are expected to be announced very soon.