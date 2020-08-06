NBK shifts his focus towards Mokshagna

The coronavirus pandemic made several stars restrict themselves to their homes and are away from shoots. Nandamuri Balakrishna is spending time with his family and is visiting Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital on a regular basis. Telugu360 exclusively heard that Balakrishna shifted his focus towards his son Mokshagna. Nandamuri fans have been eagerly waiting for his debut but the big news got delayed. Utilizing the break, Balakrishna has been listening to scripts for Mokshagna.

Balakrishna met a bunch of young directors for his son. He even roped in a team to take care of the fitness and Mokshagna is working on his looks. The youngster is watching several old movies and is meeting young writers and directors on a regular basis. Going with the news, the big announcement about Mokshagna’s debut will be made next year. Balakrishna will finalize the producer once the script and director are locked.