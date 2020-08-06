One more OTT coming for Telugu audience

Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix conquered the Indian market and gained enough number of audience. Soon, several producers and filmmakers started floating their own OTT platforms. Mega producer Allu Aravind floated his own OTT platform Aha and he is producing content. The latest one to join the list is Manchu family. Manchu Vishnu is the man behind the idea and the plans are initiated already.

Along with producing films, Manchu Vishnu is also producing web series. He produced Chadarangam which is streaming on Zee5 currently. Manchu Vishnu and his family members are finalizing scripts for their own OTT platform. They are in plans to produce a series of projects soon. Manchu Vishnu will be acting in films and will produce web series for his OTT platform that will be announced soon.