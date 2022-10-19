NBK107 Title Launch At Konda Reddy Buruju

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s crazy project NBK107 is being made on a grand manner with high technical standards. Director Gopichand Malineni penned the story based on real incidents and Balakrishna’s character is said to appeal largely to the masses. In fact, his first look and the teaser presented him in a power-packed avatar.

NBK107 title logo will be launched on the 21st of this month on Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool at 8:15 PM. In this poster, we can see only back of Balakrishna, as he sits on a chair in front of Konda Reddy Buruju. It also sees a massive crowd standing before Balakrishna.

As the promotional content hints, Balakrishna will appear as a mass leader in the movie. Shruti Haasan plays the heroine. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is slated for Sankranthi release.