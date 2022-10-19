Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Locked

Vijay Deverakonda is left in shock with the result of Liger. The youngster needs a solid hit to bounce back. His next outing Kushi is delayed as the leading lady Samantha is suffering with health-related issues. Vijay Deverakonda has been listening to scripts. Telugu360 learned that Vijay Deverakonda has signed his next film. Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri is on board to direct the film. Gowtam narrated a feel-good entertainer for which Vijay Deverakonda had his thumbs up. The project is expected to start rolling early next year.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will resume the shoot of Kushi in November and he will complete the shooting portions soon. NV Prasad will produce Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s project. Gowtam already started working on the script. Gowtam announced his next with Ram Charan and the project got shelved recently. More details are expected to be announced officially by the makers.