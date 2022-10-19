Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts herself in Black

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is yet to get the big break but she is a star on social media. Janhvi Kapoor loves to be presented in sultry poses and the hot clicks and photoshoots of the actress are always viral. She also enjoys millions of fans on Instagram. The actress flaunted herself and stunned everyone in a black bodycon dress. A series of pictures posted by her have gone viral now. Janhvi Kapoor looked super hot and she is a stunner. She is promoting her upcoming movie Mili which will release soon. Janhvi Kapoor is also occupied with several films, endorsements and other projects.

