Adipurush director Om Raut gets an Expensive Gift

National-award-winning director Om Raut is busy carving out his magnum opus Adipurush. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors in this mythological action drama that is slated for January 2023 release. Even before the release of the film, his producer Bhushan Kumar surprised Om Raut with an expensive gift. The T-Series Chief gifted a swanky red Ferrari F8 Tributo which is worth Rs 4.02 crores. It is heard that Bhushan Kumar picked up the Ferrari from his collection and gifted it to Om Raut.

This makes it clear that the producer is quite impressed with the output of Adipurush. Though the teaser of the film received a mixed response, the film’s 3D teaser was well accepted by the audience. There are strong speculations that the team is re-working on the VFX work currently. Om Raut is completely occupied with the post-production work of Adipurush. The film will have its release on January 12th 2023 in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.