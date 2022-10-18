Not Ambedkar but Raja Reddy constitution is being implemented in AP, says Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday said that it is Raja Reddy constitution but not Ambedkar’s being implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh, who earlier had a mulakath with the Proddatur party incharge, Mr Praveen Kumar Reddy, at the Kadapa Central Jail, told media persons here that the TDP leaders and party activists are being subjected to harassment by filing false cases against them if they fight for public issues or for the rights of the people.

“The State police personnel are ignoring the Indian Penal Code but implementing Jagan penal code and the State is now witnessing reverse policing,” he commented.

If the TDP leaders are moving around or if they raise any issues, the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is taking shelter in Tadepalle palace is feeling nervous, Lokesh said adding that 70 party activists were killed while illegal cases were filed against 60 TDP senior leaders and over 5,000 party activists.

Stating that former minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, is such a leader who had donated assets worth crores of rupees for the poor, he said that this Government had filed false cases against him.

“When the other party senior leaders and former ministers, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nimmakayala China Rajappa, visited Kakinada to attend a wedding, a case under the SC,ST Atrocities Act was registered against them. So also, illegal cases were filed against party state unit president, Atchen Naidu, as he raised some questions against the ruling party on the Floor of the Assembly,” Lokesh observed.

Mentioning several such instances like filing of cases under SC,ST Atrocities Act against the TDP SC leaders, MS Raju and Anitha, the TDP general secretary said that the party leaders went to Jagan’s home constituency Pulivendula to console the family members of one Nagamma, a Dalit woman who was murdered.

“This is the reason as to why I am saying that the State is now witnessing reverse policing,” he said and demanded that all the illegal cases filed against the TDP leaders be withdrawn immediately.

Stating that the MLA of Proddatur, Rachamallu Prasada Reddy, is against the sand mafia in his constituency and is the hand behind the cricket betting mafia too, Mr Lokesh said adding that he is collecting crores of rupees from the others involved in such mafia.

“Though it is more than two years since a complaint has been lodged against the Proddatur MLA and his brother-in-law in the murder of the local TDP leader, Nethanandam Subbaiah, but till now no FIR has been registered,” Lokesh pointed out.

Strongly condemning the searches conducted on the hotel in which Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, is camping, the arrest of the Jana Sena activists and creating hurdles to his programmes, Lokesh stated that the entire credit of developing the State goes only to the TDP.

It is the TDP that supplied water for Pulivendula, he said that Jagan, in these three years, has done nothing for his home district Kadapa.

“Jagan, who could not rebuild even the bus stand in Pulivendula which was demolished six months ago, has no right to talk about development.,” he observed. The TDP general secretary maintained that Jagan has done nothing for Kadapa and no steps have been initiated yet to construct the Kadapa steel plant for which the foundation was laid three years ago.

Lokesh asked Jagan as to why he is not talking about the murder of his paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy, when he made so much fuss while in the Opposition. One of the accused, Dasthagiri, who turned approver, is now facing threat to his life, Lokesh added.

Jagan Reddy, who accepted Amaravati as the capital on the Floor of the Assembly, is now changing tack. He made several allegations against Amaravathi but could not prove even a single allegation, Lokesh noted. “Since there is no possibility to loot Amaravathi as it is formed with a clean record, the ruling party leaders have now decided to move to North Andhra for the purpose,” the TDP general secretary added.