What transpired in Pawan- CBN meeting at the hotel

In a rather surprising move, CBN not only came to Pawan Kalyan’s hotel to express solidarity to him but also held a joint press meet with Pawan. This single press meet has changed, in terms of Pawan, the political face of AP. However, people are more keen on knowing what actually transpired in the private meeting between CBN and Pawan that what was conveyed in the press meet. Details as follows.

Political atmosphere in the state of AP is charged for last couple of days due to the sudden turn of events at Vizag. YSRCP snubbing Janasena program was condemned unanimously by political parties. Today, CBN personally came and met Pawan though TDP has already condemned the attitude of ruling party in this issue. Most of the media people saw this meeting as the first step towards forging the alliance between the parties for upcoming 2024 elections. In this backdrop, as Pawan or CBN didn’t talk anything related to alliance, media people were seen inquiring about the personal discussion that happened between CBN and Pawan.

It seems some of the Janasena leaders tried to pursue Pawan to convey CBN upfront that Janasena leaders and cadres may not support political alliance between their parties unless CBN willing to sacrifice the first 2.5 years tenure of CM post to Pawan in case of their alliance coming to power. However, Pawan seems to have not accepted this proposal by Janasena leaders and conveyed them that this meeting is NOT to discuss political alliances but only to give a strong signal to YSRCP that political parties may unite in future.

It is evident that already YSRCP leaders are feeling the heat as they clearly know that anti incumbency vote, if united, will surely change the fate of the ruling party.