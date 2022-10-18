Passing the buck on others is Jagan’s trademark, says Atchen Naidu

President of Andhra Pradesh unit of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Atchen Naidu, on Tuesday asked the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, if it is not his trademark to commit the crime and pass it on to others.

In an open letter to Jagan, the TDP state unit president predicted that the Chief Minister himself will fall victim to the regional disputes being created by him. Though the High Court has already made it clear that the State government has no right to divide the State into three parts in the name of the three capitals, Atchen Naidu said.

Is it not correct to instigate regional feelings and racking up communal differences only to divert the public attention on the stiff opposition from the common man, he asked. Atchen Naidu demanded Jagan’s reply for the 16 queries that he posed in the open letter.

In the 73-year-old history, the State has ever witnessed this much of communal antipathy and regional feelings

Does it not amount to raking up regional feelings by taking up ‘Garjanas’ though the Supreme Court and the High Court have already made it clear that the State Government has no right on three capitals

Is it not a fact that the late, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, through the MLA, late Chenna Reddy, raked up regional feelings among the Telugu people

Are you not instigating feelings among the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation

Does it not amount to raking up regional feelings as you have accepted Amaravathi as the capital with 30,000 acres and now retracking on the statement

Is it not a fact that you are resorting to diversionary tactics as the people are questioning your Ministers on imposition of heavy taxes, steep rise in prices, and looting the State

Is it not a fact that killing with a knife is termed as heart attack and later passing it on to the Nara family

It is not a fact that you have enacted the drama of rooster knife and passed the blame onto the TDP

Is it not a fact that the house of your Cabinet Minister was set ablaze by your own people and used it to instigate communal clashes in Konaseema

Is it not a fact that you had then given a statement that of the 39 DSPs in the State 35 belong to Kamma community and now on the Floor of the Assembly itself your Minister for Home has admitted that it is wrong

Is it not a fact that differences among various communities are being created calling Amaravathi as ‘Kammaravathi’

Is it not a fact that for the first time in the 73-year-old history of the State the temples in the State were attacked for so many times, 226 attacks on temples

Is it not a fact that you had once told lies that the pink diamond is in the house of Nara’s and later withdrew the court case that there is no such diamond called pink diamond

Are you not aware that the people know pretty well that you are running your media houses under court directions and with the wealth amassed illegally

What is that you have done in North Andhra and Rayalaseema except looting the regions and illegally occupying the lands

Your trademark appears to be committing the crime and passing it on to others. But it has been proven several times that ultimately those who create such regional feelings and communal differences will fall victim to them.