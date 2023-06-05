NBK109 Announcement Loading

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with his 108th film, a mass entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is announced for Dasara 2023 release and Balayya is in talks for a bunch of films. Marking his birthday on June 10th, an official announcement about his 109th film will be made.

Bobby who scored a massive hit with Waltair Veerayya will direct the film. Sithara Entertainment will bankroll this prestigious film. The shoot of the film will start once Balakrishna is done with Anil Ravipudi’s film. The title of NBK108 too will be announced on Balakrishna’s birthday. More details awaited.