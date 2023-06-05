Extraordinary Business for Vijay’s Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Leo is directed by ‘Master’ movie director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The expectations on the film are proved by its record-breaking deals. Leo Overseas rights and Kerala rights are sold for stunning numbers, the film now turns out to be the highest-sold Tamil film. Sources claim that even satellite and audio rights were sold at record prices.

Leo stands in the third position in South India after RRR and Salaar, with a whopping pre-release business. Shooting of the film is currently happening in Chennai. Leo is a gangster drama starring Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand and Mansoor Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is gearing up for Dasara 2023 release.