Special Guest for Adipurush Pre-release Event

A grand pre-release event of Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush will take place tomorrow evening in Tirupathi. The event is expected to be massive and huge arrangements are made for the event. Shri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will be the special guest for the grand pre-release event of Adipurush and the event will get a devotional touch with the presence of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. The entire team of Adipurush will be present for the event.

A new theatrical trailer of Adipurush will be unveiled in the pre-release event. Adipurush is the modern adaptation of the epic Ramayana and it is directed by Om Raut. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are the lead actors. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. Ajay and Atul composed the music and background score for this mythological epic. Adipurush is slated for June 16th release. All the deals are closed.