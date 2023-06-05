Change in lineup for Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is completely focused on a romantic entertainer titled Kushi. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana is heading for September release and is in the final stages of shoot. Vijay Deverakonda announced that he would work with Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri in an action thriller. The first poster generated enough curiosity and the shooting portions are planned to commence after Vijay Deverakonda concludes the shoot of Kushi. Sree Leela is roped in as the leading lady and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Vijay Deverakonda also signed a film in the direction of Parasuram and Dil Raju is on board to produce this project. Vijay Deverakonda had plans to complete Gowtam’s film and move on to Parasuram’s family entertainer. But the latest update says that Vijay Deverakonda will take up Parasuram’s film first and he pushed Gowtam’s film to a later date. The real reasons are unknown but the shoot of Parasuram’s film will start once Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Kushi. More details are expected to be announced very soon.