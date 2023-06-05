One more Mega Item number for Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood glamorous beauty Urvashi Rautela has done enough number of item songs in Telugu cinema. She was seen shaking her leg with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya and with Akhil in Agent. She recently wrapped up a special song in Ram Pothineni’s next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film is due for release. As per the update, Urvashi Rautela is roped in for a special song in BRO that features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be present in the special song that will be canned soon in a special set. BRO is the official remake of Vinodaya Sitham and Samuthirakani is the director. Ketika Sharma is romancing Sai Dharam Tej and the film is slated for July 28th release. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers. The shooting portions are planned to be completed this month.