NBK109 joins Summer 2024 Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 108th film Bhagavanth Kesari and the film is aimed for Dasara 2023 release. He signed his 109th film in the direction of Bobby and the film got its official launch recently. The shooting formalities are expected to commence in September this year and it would be completed in quick schedules. The heroine and the other actors are finalized currently.

The makers are keen to release the film during early summer next year before the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh. There are ongoing speculations that the film is a properly packed commercial entertainer with a political touch. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. More details are expected to be announced soon.