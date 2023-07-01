HANU-MAN joins Sankranthi 2024 Race

Telugu360
1

Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma joined hands for the second time after Zombie Reddy for a super natural thriller titled HANU-MAN. Made on a big-budget, the film’s shoot reached the final stages and it would have a pan-Indian release very soon. With the team spending extensively for the post-production work, the release of HANU-MAN is delayed several times. The film now joined the Sankranthi 2024 race and HANU-MAN will have a January 12th release across the globe.

Apart from the five Indian languages, HANU-MAN will also release in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese languages. K Niranjan Reddy produced HANU-MAN and the non-theatrical rights of the film are sold for record prices. The teaser of the film changed the fate of HANU-MAN. K Niranjan Reddy is the producer of HANU-MAN.

