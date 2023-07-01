Allu Arjun’s next Big Announcement Loading

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the new Icon Star of the nation. The top actor is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar and the film is expected to have a summer 2024 release. Allu Arjun is holding talks with several directors and is keen to announce pan-Indian projects in the coming years. As per the latest development, Allu Arjun will soon work with top director Trivikram and this would be their fourth collaboration.

An official announcement is expected on Monday. Trivikram has spent more than a year on the script and this would be his biggest attempt. Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with Geetha Arts will bankroll this pan-Indian film. Allu Arjun also signed a film in the direction of Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga and the project will roll next year.