NBK’s next to deliver a strong social message

Nandamuri Balakrishna scored three back to back debacles last year and he has all his hopes on his next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film completed one schedule and the shoot of the film came to a halt due to coronavirus break. There are several speculations about the genre and the female leads. Boyapati Srinu made it clear that the film is not a political drama and it is a family entertainer that is tipped with a strong social message.

Boyapati Srinu said that the film will have two new actresses and the details about them will be announced soon. As of now, the schedule that is planned in Varanasi is kept on hold. The film also has an emotional drama and Balakrishna essays a dual role in this untitled film. He plays the role of an Aghora in one of the roles. Thaman is composing the music and M Ravindar Reddy is the producer. The makers are aiming for Dasara release if the shoot of the film starts soon.