Netflix brings a new team for Baahubali Before The Beginning

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, Netflix decided to produce a web series Baahubali Before The Beginning. Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru are on the board as directors but Netflix scrapped the project after 80 percent of the shoot got completed as they weren’t impressed with the content. Netflix formed a new team that reworked on the script and Baahubali Before The Beginning is all about the life story of Sivagami and her remarkable journey as the Queen of Mahishmathi.

The latest update is that Jannat fame Kunal Deshmukh and The Girl On the Train fame Ribhu Dasgupta are on board to direct Baahubali Before The Beginning. Mrunal Thakur is replaced with Wamiqa Gabbi to play Sivagami in this periodic film. The entire scriptwork of Baahubali Before The Beginning is completed and the shooting commences from September. A massive budget is allocated for Baahubali Before The Beginning and it will release in all the Indian and international languages.