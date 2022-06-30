New Pakka Commercial Trailer boasts blast of Stylish action

Advertisement

The movie “Pakka Commercial,” starring the Macho Gopichand and stunning Raashi Khanna, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 1. The crowd was impressed by the recently released trailer for this film, which hinted at a light-hearted judicial drama. The marketing for this action-entertainer, which has been filmmaker Maruthi’s most anticipated movie, is currently in full gear as teasers, trailers, and songs are all trending on social media.

Now Keeping the momentum, the makers published a new commercial trailer for the film. This massive trailer contains all of the massy moments necessary to keep the audience’s attention. This trailer shows Gopichand’s action with his stylish attitude and Raashi Khanna’s other face.

The makers also threw in a lot of laughs with massive comedians. This trailer also showcases another conman angle in Sathyaraj, which contrasts sharply with the earlier trailer.

Pakka Commercial has Raashi Khanna playing the female lead role while it also stars Sathyaraj, Srinivas Reddy, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Saptagiri in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by the production houses, UV Creations and GA2 Pictures, the project marks the third collaboration between the production house and director Maruthi.