Raghurama accuses CM Jagan of stalling his visit to Bhimavaram

Rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju accused chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of stalling him from visiting his home constituency, Bhimavaram to participate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram on the day marking the 125th birth anniversary of the leader. The Prime Minister would also address a public meeting on the day.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who had deferred with the YSR Congress and had been criticising the party and the state government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy for the past three years is now accusing the government of preventing him from attending the meeting.

He said he had had booked a helicopter from Hyderabad to reach Bhimavaram. However, he did not get ground clearance from the state government. He further said that he had also booked a first class coach of the railways to take him to Bhimavaram from Hyderabad, but he did not get approval from the railways yet.

He is now trying to get into the SPG helicopters that accompany the Prime Minister and was not sure whether he would get clearance or not. “As a local MP, I want to be there in the meeting when the Prime Minister visits my constituency,” he said.

However, he alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was stalling him in all the ways and accused the BJP government of helping Jagan because of the Presidential elections. When asked whether he had any plans to visit Bhimavaram by road, the rebel MP feared that he might be killed in a road accident as Jagan Mohan Reddy is not ready to accept him in the state.