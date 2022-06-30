One more shock for Tollywood from OTT Platforms

After the coronavirus pandemic, the theatres are back to track but a section of the audience are preferring to watch films on OTT platforms rather than in theatres. The digital platforms offered hefty prices during the lockdown time and bought the rights. Some of the biggies headed for a direct digital release. But the deals are slashed after the theatres reopened. Several producers are holding talks with OTT platforms for a direct digital release. The OTT platforms have now changed plans.

A top producer who has four small budget films ready approached a couple of top digital platforms to ink a deal for a direct digital release. But these platforms wanted the films to have a theatrical release first. The quote for the digital rights too was quite low. The producer was left surprised as he wanted to head for a direct digital release to save the promotional budget on these films. Netflix signed the digital deal contract for Virata Parvam on a similar agreement. It was then the makers released the film in theatres.

All the digital platforms are now signing contracts after the producer agrees to a theatrical release. The amount for the digital deals will be settled only after the theatrical run of the film comes to an end. This comes as a huge shock for the producers who are aiming at a direct OTT release by skipping a theatrical release.