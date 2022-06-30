Naidu decries ‘midnight arrests’ of Jagan critics

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the Jagan Reddy Government for making ‘midnight arrests’ of those who questioned its ruthless policies.

Naidu questioned the rationale and legality behind the AP police jumping over compound walls, breaking house locks with ‘gunapam’ (a digging bar) and taking away individuals from their homes.

In a tweet here, the TDP chief condemned the manner in which the police made midnight attacks to arrest Venkatesh, an ordinary youtube channel operator at Dharanikota village in Amaravati mandal. Another person Sambasiva Rao was also arrested illegally.

Naidu said that the AP police were strangely following a ‘dacoit culture’ of stealthily entering into houses during midnight hours only to pick up people unlawfully. It was not a crime to criticise the Government on social media. But, breaking electric bulbs and disturbing people in midnight hours were indeed a crime on the part of the police.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded the police to explain whther the social media activists were terrorists or murderers. Some police were degrading to any extent in order to get favours from the powers-that-be in the Government. Such officers would certainly face serious consequences for their omissions.

Naidu demanded that the police immediately release Venkatesh and Sambasiva Rao from their illegal custody. The police officers should explain to the public for all their excesses despite strictures passed by the courts many times.