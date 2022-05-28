New Updates of Megastar’s next with Venky Kudumula

Megastar Chiranjeevi tasted the biggest ever debacle with Acharya. The actor is on a break and is holidaying in USA currently. Megastar has a lineup of films and three films God Father, Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya are in shooting mode. Chiranjeevi also signed a film for young director Venky Kudumula. There are a lot of speculations about the film. There are strong talks that Megastar is rethinking about the film and he has kept the project on hold for now.

The close sources of Venky Kudumula said that the project is very much on and the script work is happening currently. Venky Kudumula will narrate the final script to Chiranjeevi after which the final decision will be taken. Megastar will take a call on the project after he returns back from USA. He will immediately resume the shoot of God Father and the film will hit the screens for Dasara. Chiranjeevi is keen to complete the shoot of Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya this year.