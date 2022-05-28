Anil Ravipudi next to SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi are the only Tollywood directors who never tasted a failure. Koratala Siva too was in the list but his recent outing Acharya left him in huge embarrassment. Anil Ravipudi delivered his sixth hit in a row with F3 and the film is racing ahead with packed houses. The day two numbers are much higher than the release day numbers. After Pataas, Supreme, Raja The Great, F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil got his double hattrick with F3.

Entertainment happens to be his biggest strength and Anil knows the pulse of the Tollywood audience. During the film’s promotions, Anil Ravipudi revealed that F3 would be fun-filled and he asked the audience to forget about the logics. F3 has no great plot but Anil Ravipudi and his team laced ample entertainment and left the audience in laughter. The weekend numbers are super strong and this makes it clear F3 is one more successful film from the young director.

Anil will soon direct Nandamuri Balakrishna and the shoot commences during the second half of the year. Shine Screens will produce this prestigious project.