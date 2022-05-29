F3 holds well on the second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

F3 has a good hold on the second day in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 8.34 Cr taking 2 days total to 18.55 Cr. The film has seen growth in Nizam area and A.P areas have been rock solid. Some centres in A.P have shown better numbers than the opening day. Overall Worth share(excluding hires) of the film on its second day is par opening day which is very good hold. Expect the film to collect more than the opening day today especially in A.P as it is a Sunday and mass centres will also do very well today.



Below are the area wise shares:

Area 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 18.54 Cr 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 4 Cr Overseas 5.50 Cr Worldwide 70 Cr