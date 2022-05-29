Mahanadu raises TDP hopes on 2024 elections

The two-day annual event of Mahanadu of the opposition TDP had raised its hopes of coming back to power in the 2024 general elections. The rank and file of the TDP had made an impressive presence at the Mahanadu at Ongole, despite the mercury levels going high.

Chandrababu Naidu gave an inspiring call to the people to stand together against chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted the people to get ready to send Jagan Mohan Reddy to home by giving him a scary defeat.

The TDP chief tried to strike a balance between the welfare and development, besides giving importance to the employees. He tried to give some confidence to the employees, who are unhappy with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

The TDP chief also tried to give confidence to the farmers and asked them not to commit suicides. Rather he wanted the farmers to hang the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He promised to take care of the agriculture sector and stand by the farmers.

Chandrababu Naidu had asked the people, particularly the youth, to use social media as a platform to campaign against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He accused the chief minister of promoting faction politics in the state.

The TDP chief also listed the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy government and wanted people to revolt against the YSR Congress. He tried to touch almost every section of the society and say that they are not happy with this regime.

Chandrababu Naidu touched his pet projects of Polavaram and Amaravati to blame the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said that Jagan had destroyed these two projects, which he termed as the two eyes of the state.

Looking at the crowd at Mahanadu, it is clear that the TDP’s position has improved over the last three years. The party is placed better now, compared to the time when the local body elections were held.