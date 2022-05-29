Did TDP change its stand on alliance for 2024?

The massive turn out of the people at the Mahanadu in Ongole seems to have created confidence in the TDP ranks. The party leaders are now confident of victory in the 2024 elections.

Perhaps this is the reason why no leader spoke about alliance among the opposition parties at the Mahanadu. Interestingly, there was no reference to the opposition unity at the Mahanadu.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu spoke more than twice about the unity among the opposition parties, particularly the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena to see that the anti-incumbency vote is not divided. Chandrababu Naidu had even offered to make some sacrifices to accommodate other parties in alliance.

He offered olive branches to the BJP and the Jana Sena, while Jana Sena welcomed it. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had on several occasions emphasised the need for unity among the opposition parties to defeat the YSR Congress.

However, there was no reference to this unity call at the Mahanadu, indicating whether the TDP had changed its mind on alliance. The TDP chief is drawing huge crowds wherever he is visiting. He drew huge crowds even in YSR district, the home district of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu is now confident of TDP’s victory in the next election and that was the reason why Mahanadu did not make any reference on 2024 elections and the opposition unity.

It is now to be seen how Pawan Kalyan would react to the increased levels of confidence in the TDP leadership. If TDP wants to be alone or rather not to take initiative for poll-pact, it would be difficult for Jana Sena to win the next election too.