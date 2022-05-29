Adivi Sesh about Major clashing with Biggies

Adivi Sesh is busy promoting his next film titled Major and the film will release on Friday in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Special premieres are planned and screened. The response for the premieres is unanimous. Major is heading for a clash with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. Responding about the clash, Adivi Sesh revealed that he is a huge fan of Kamal Haasan. He also said that he will watch Vikram on the release day.

“I grew up listening to the songs from Akshay Kumar’s films. I am a huge fan of Kamal sir and I am going to watch Vikram right on day one. All the three films are different and there would be no competition. Everyone has their own charm and space. I have received so much love from the audience over these years. I am sure Major will fare well irrespective of the big releases” told Adivi Sesh. Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and the film has Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead roles.