Sharwanand signs one more Film

Young actor Sharwanand has been out of track and he delivered half a dozen duds. The actor is on a break and he is on a weight loss mission. The actor will start the shoot of Krishna Chaitanya’s untitled romantic entertainer in June and the film is produced by People Media Factory. Sharwanand has been in talks with UV Creations and this marks their collaboration together. The project has been in discussion stages from a while. Choreographer and actor Raju Sundaram will direct this film and the shoot starts next year.

Vakkantham Vamsi penned the story and screenplay for the film and UV Creations are on the board to produce the film. Sharwanand is impressed with the script and he gave his nod recently. Raju Sundaram is one of the busiest choreographers and he is returning back to direction after a huge gap.