Naandhi Combo is back on Cards

Comic actor Allari Naresh delivered a series of flops and he made his comeback with Naandhi, a hard-hitting drama on the legal system of the country. Vijay Kanakamedala, a protege of Harish Shankar made his debut as a director with this interesting film. The movie is remade in Hindi and Dil Raju, Ajay Devgn will produce the film in Hindi. Vijay Kanakamedala was holding talks with Naga Chaitanya for a film and the project got shelved after Naga Chaitanya was not convinced with the final script.

As per the new update, Vijay met Allari Naresh and narrated one more script. Allari Naresh gave his formal nod and the script work is going on currently. Shine Screens will produce this film and an official announcement would be made soon. Allari Naresh is shooting for Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam and the shoot completes soon.