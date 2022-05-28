Nani cracks a record deal for HIT 2

Apart from acting in films, Nani also turned producer and produced films like Awe and HIT. The sequel for HIT titled HIT 2 featuring Adivi Sesh completed shoot and is announced for July 29th release.Nani and Prashanti Tripirneni are the producers. Nani sold off the non-theatrical rights of HIT 2 for a record price. The digital rights of HIT 2 are sold for Rs 7.5 crores and the Hindi dubbing rights are sold for Rs 7.5 crores. This is huge for a film like HIT 2 which is made on a budget less than Rs 10 crores.

Sailesh Kolanu who directed HIT also directed the sequel. Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the lead actors in this action thriller. Wallposter Cinema produced this film which is shot in Hyderabad and Vizag extensively. Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali played other important roles in HIT: The Second Case.