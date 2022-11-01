Next tentative release date for Prabhas’ Adipurush

The makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush are yet to make an official announcement about the postponement of the film from January 2023. The delay in the VFX work pushed the film from the Sankranthi 2023 race. There are a lot of biggies releasing during the Sankranthi season in Telugu and this too is a reason. After the teaser received criticism, Om Raut and his team is working on the VFX work. There are lot of sensitive issues that should be dealt with utmost care as Adipurush is a film made on Lord Rama. Several cases have been reported against the makers.

Prabhas wants a solo release for the film. The pan-Indian actor wants the makers to release the film during the summer 2023 release. May 12th is the considered date for the release of Adipurush. There is no biggie locked on the day. A clarity is expected very soon and the makers will make an official announcement about the same. Adipurush is a mythological drama that is directed by Om Raut and it has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. T Series and Retrophiles bankrolled this big-budget pan-Indian film.