Ten new releases this Weekend

November is a season for small films in Telugu cinema. With no notable and biggies releasing in this month, several small budget films are heading for release in this month. Close to ten films are releasing on November 4th and Allu Sirish’s Urvasivo Rakshasivo and Santosh Shoban’s Like, Share & Subscribe are some notable films releasing on November 4th. Allu Sirish is making his comeback after a long gap with Urvasivo Rakshasivo and the trailer is thoroughly entertaining. Santosh Shoban has been waiting for a break and he is extremely confident on Like, Share & Subscribe.

Chinthamani Sonthamogudu, Jetty, Bomma Blockbuster, Saradhi, Thaggedhele, Aakasam, Banaras and Pratibimbalu are the other releases that will release over the weekend. Apart from these, Janhvi Kapoor’s Hindi film Mili, Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot too are releasing across the country. Dhoop Chhaon and Double XL are the other Hindi releases.