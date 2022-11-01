Janhvi Kapoor about battling with Mental Health

Bollywood young beauty Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her next flick Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actress during the promotions explained about the challenges she faced while shooting for the project. “Mili had a toll on my mental health. The shooting locations and scenes kept haunting me and I used to dream that I was in a freezer. It also impacted my health physically and mentally. I was on severe painkillers for three days. I had to spend close to 15 hours in a day in a freezer. Mili is the most challenging role in my career. The freezers were kept at minus 15 degrees. I also gained 7.5 kgs for the role” told Janhvi Kapoor.

The actress plays the role of a nurse named Mili Naudiyal in the film. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa will be seen in other important roles in this thriller. Mathukutty Xavier directed the film. Bayview Projects and Zee Studios produced the film jointly. The film is hitting the screens on November 4th. Janhvi Kapoor has lined up several interesting projects. She is shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi and she completed the shoot of Bawaal. A couple of other projects are yet to be announced officially soon.