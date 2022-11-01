Rambha injured in a Car Crash

Tollywood veteran actress Rambha has met with a car accident in Canada when she was returning home after picking up her children from school. Rambha and her kids escaped with minor injuries. Rambha’s younger daughter Sasha got admitted to the hospital. Rambha took her social media page to reveal about the accident. She asked everyone to pray for their recovery. She also posted the pictures of the damaged car on her social media page.

The actress has been staying away from films from the past few years and she got settled in Canada with her family. “Ouw car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny” All of us are safe with minor injuries my little Sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us. Your prayers mean a lot” posted Rambha.