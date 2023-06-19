Nikhil’s Spy Controversy Resolved

Young actor Nikhil is done with the shoot of Spy and the film’s teaser brought enough expectations on the film. The theatrical and the non-theatrical deals are closed and the makers announced a pan-Indian release for the film on June 29th. With a lot of pending work and less time for the promotions, Nikhil was against the release. There are a lot of rumors about this controversy but Nikhil, makers did not respond or make any statements about the film. All the issues seem to be resolved now.

The makers once again clarified that Spy will release on June 29th and Nikhil too posted the new poster on his social media page. With just ten days left, the team of Spy is all set to promote the film on a lavish scale. Nikhil is done with the pending shoot and he will promote the film. Rana Daggubati will be seen in an extended cameo in an action episode and Ishwarya Menon is the leading lady. Spy will be high on action and the makers spent lavishly on the film. Editor Garry is making his directorial debut with Spy and ED Entertainments, Manglmurti Films are the producers.