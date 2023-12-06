Nimmagadda meets Governor, complains against AP govt

Former state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Thursday met Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan. He lodged a complaint with the government against the state government alleging that the government was spending money for the ruling party activities.

Nimmagadda had formed the Citizen for Democracy Forum in Andhra Pradesh and had been fighting on citizens’ issues. He gave a representation to the Governor and the Election Commission on the fake voters list earlier.

Now, after meeting the Governor, he told the media that the State government had issued a GO No 7 giving funds for the ruling party programmes. He said that the government and the ruling party are not the same and maintained that they have to go hand in hand. However, spending government money on the ruling party programme is not accepted, he said.

He wanted the officials to maintain decorum and follow principles of democracy. He opposed the use of government funds for the political party programme. He also found fault with the officials participating in the political party programme.

He said that he had requested the Governor to look into the issue and stop spending government money for the party programmes. He said he requested the Governor to ensure that there is governance in the state that truly follows the Constitution.

Nimmagadda also opposed the idea of removing votes from the list. While stating that one person having two votes is wrong, he wanted the officials to give a notice to the person and ask for his choice of vote. He felt that people should be given the option to choose where they wanted to have their vote.

Nimmagadda also said that he would once again look into the voters list and give representation to the election commission if any irregularities are found.