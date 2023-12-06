Jagan promises full support to cyclone hit farmers

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday promised total support to the farmers who were hit by the cyclone. He told them that the government would come to their rescue and pay compensation at the earliest.

He held a review meeting with the officials at his Tadepalli camp office on the day. He reviewed the relief measures in the cyclone-affected districts with District Collectors and SPs through video conference and directed the officials to work on a compassionate approach.

“The cyclone has now weakened, and all the authorities should focus on bringing normal conditions in your respective areas. Be sympathetic to the affected people, put yourselves in their shoes and work on their needs. Assistance should be given to people who are returning from camps, and there should be no defect in distribution of ration.”

He also directed them to remove water from the crop fields and said that the government stands by the farmers. From crop protection, purchase of stained grain and discoloured grain to the supply of seeds on 80 percent subsidy, everything has to be provided to the farmers.

“Electricity should be restored on war footing mode. Further, immediate steps should be taken to repair roads in areas damaged by the cyclone and facilitate the resumption of transportation services. As a priority, focus on sanitation to avoid disease spread in rainfed areas,” said the Chief Minister.

He also informed that the government would support the family of the constable from Kadapa, who lost his life after a tree fell on him during the rescue hours. “A financial ex gratia of Rs.30 lakhs will be provided to support the family during this difficult time,” said the Chief Minister.