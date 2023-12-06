Revanth invites Naidu, Jagan, others for oath taking ceremony

Telangana chief minister designate A Revanth Reddy, had extended an invitation of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagna Mohan Reddy, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his oath taking ceremony to be held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy started his political career in Telugu Desam and was a trusted lieutenant of Chandrababu Naidu. He helped Chandrababu Naidu in many ways though he was not made a minister in the TDP government.

Revanth Reddy was part of the close coterie of Chandrababu Naidu till the state was divided in 2014. Later, Revanth Reddy joined the Congress and became its Telangana unit president. Now, he had successfully steered the party to victory in the just concluded Assembly elections.

It is for this reason, he had sent an invitation to Chandrababu Naidu to attend the oath taking ceremony. However, as a chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, he also sent the invitation to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Revanth Reddy also extended invitations to Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister D K Siva Kumar, and Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge and others.

Meanwhile, the Telangana state government had made elaborate arrangements at the L B Stadium for the oath taking ceremony. Revanth Reddy had extended an invitation to the Congress workers from across the state to join the celebration.

The officials have put up VIP, VVIP and general public galleries at the stadium and have made elaborate security arrangements for the event. The Hyderabad police have completely taken over the stadium for the arrangements. Every activity is closely watched by the police at the stadium and other places.