Naidu, Pawan meet in Hyderabad over alliance

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan met in Hyderabad on Wednesday over further speeding up the alliance between the two parties. Pawan Kalyan went to Chandrababu Nadiu’s house and had talks with him.

The two parties have decided to go together in the coming 2024 general elections to the AP Assembly. They already had two rounds of meetings between the leaders of the two parties. Pawan Kalyan also met Chandrababu Naidu earlier and now this is his second meeting with the TDP chief.

Though aligned with the BJP in the just-concluded Telangana Assembly elections, Pawan Kalyan is very firm on going with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh. He wants the TDP and Jana Sena alliance to defeat the ruling YSR Congress.

The two parties want to have a common manifesto between the two parties. They have come up with 11 points in the common manifesto and are likely to increase the promises in the days to come. The two parties are firm on going together to defeat the YSR Congress. Pawan Kalyan is more serious on defeating Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu is yet to resume his political activities after his release from the jail. He is likely to begin the activities and tours from the second week of December. He wants to continue his Bharosa tours in the district promising a bright future to the people of the state under the TDP rule.

It was in this tour that Naidu was arrested by the APCID at Nandyal on September 9. He is likely to continue the tour ahead of the general election.