Pushpa Actor Arrested

Young actor Jagadeesh who impressed the Tollywood audience in Pushpa: The Rise got arrested. He was arrested by the Panjagutta cops after a case was registered against him. The news said that Jagadeesh has been harassing a junior artist (woman) and she committed suicide recently. Her father approached the Panjagutta cops with all the evidence after which a case was registered and Jagadeesh was arrested today.

Jagadeesh played Allu Arjun’s friend Keshava in Pushpa: The Rise and he also has a full length role in the second installment. Jagadeesh has been missing from the past one week after the junior artist commited suicide and he was finally nabbed today. Jagadeesh was sent to remand today by the Panjagutta cops.