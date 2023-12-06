Prashanth Neel about NTR’s Film

Top director Prashanth Neel will work with Tollywood top actor NTR in his next film. The filming commences next year once the duo will turn free from their current projects. Prashanth Neel responded for the first time about NTR’s film. He said that it is a new script and is an emotional film. He also said that he is not much interested to reveal the genre though the audience would assume it to be an action-packed film.

“It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it” told Prashanth Neel. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts will jointly produce this prestigious film and it would release in 2025.