Pic Talk: Super hot Janhvi Kapoor

Happening beauty Janhvi Kapoor made her presence for the premiere of ‘The Archies’ that marks the debut of her sister Kushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor turned out to be the special attraction of the evening in the star-studded event. Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a sizzling black skin-tight gown and she looked beautiful, appealing. The pictures kept trending on the internet. Kushi Kapoor made her presence in Sridevi’s golden gown and Boney Kapoor too was present for the event. On the workfront, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for NTR’s Devara and the film releases next year.

