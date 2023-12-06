Abhiram Daggubati to tie the knot Today

Tollywood producer Suresh Babu’s younger son Abhiram Daggubati is all set to get married through a destination wedding today. The entire family members flew to Sri Lanka and the grand wedding will take place tonight at 8:50 PM in Anantara Kalutara as per the Hindu tradition. Abhiram will get married to Prathyusha Chaparala and the duo got engaged recently in a grand manner. The families would return back to India tomorrow evening after the celebrations would get concluded.

Victory Venkatesh is on a break for the wedding and he will promote his upcoming release Saindhav on his return. Abhiram Daggubati tried his luck as an actor with Ahimsa and it was badly rejected by the audience. He hasn’t signed any new films for now. His brother Rana Daggubati is all set to join the sets of several projects and he is expeted to have a busy 2024.