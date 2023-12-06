Nani shelves his Next Film

Natural Star Nani is working with a talented bunch of young directors and debutants. He has been surprising the audience with the content. His next film Hi Nanna, an emotional romantic entertainer is hitting the screens tomorrow and Nani promoted the film like never before. The Dasara actor has been in talks with Tamil director Cibi Chakaravarthi for an interesting attempt. Though Nani loved the basic plot, the film is now not happening because of various reasons. Srinivasaa Chitturi is on board to produce this film and this project is now shelved.

Nani commenced the shoot of Saripodha Sanivaram recently and this action thriller will release next year. He will then work with Dasara director Srikanth Odela and he has HIT: The Third Case lined up. Nani is also looking for interesting collaborations and he is open for multi-starrers. At the same time, Nani is in plans to produce three films next year on Wall Poster Cinema.