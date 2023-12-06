Is Janhvi Kapoor getting Married?

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Shikar Pahariya are spotted together several times partying and spending time. The duo visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and these triggered their marriage rumours. There are strong speculations that the duo will soon get married and the discussions are on. Tamil director Atlee too was spotted along with Janhvi Kapoor and Shikar Pahariya.

Shikar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Though the duo hasn’t made any official statement about their relationship, their frequent public appearances together have triggered lot of rumors. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for NTR’s Devara, a pan-Indian action drama that is getting ready for summer 2024 release. Her next Hindi release will be Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao.