Ravi Teja takes up Two new Films

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Eagle and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2024 release. The veteran actor signed Gopichand Malineni’s next but the project has been put on hold due to budget constraints. He is on a break currently. Ravi Teja will soon join the sets of Harish Shankar’s film and it is the remake of Raid. People Media Factory will bankroll the project and the shoot will begin this month. A major portion of the shoot will take place in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi Teja also gave his nod for Anil Ravipudi and this entertainer will be launched officially in January 2024. The film will roll from March 2024 and Dil Raju is the producer. Ravi Teja decided to go ahead with these films for now and he kept the other projects on hold. It is unclear if Gopichand Malineni’s film will be launched or shelved. Ravi Teja is keen to do three films a year and he is quoting Rs 25 crores remuneration. With the Hindi and digital deals not satisfactory for now, some of the filmmakers are rethinking about working with Ravi Teja.