Nishabdham starts streaming from October 2nd

Anushka’s comeback film is titled Nishabdham and is made on a big-budget. The film is an action thriller and is extensively shot in the USA. Anushka plays a mute artist in Nishabdham that is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The film was planned for a summer release this year but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a huge delay in the reopening of theatres, Nishabdham is heading for a digital release. There are several speculations about the deals.

Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of Nishabdham for a price of Rs 24 crores and the film streams from October 2nd in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Anushka, R Madhavan, Srinivas Avasarala, Shalini Pandey and Anjali will be seen in other crucial roles. Nishabdham is made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and is produced by People Media Factory, Kona Film Corporation. An official announcement about the release date will be made soon.